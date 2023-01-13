Dr. Evelyn Chung, a clinical professor in the section of special patient care and maxillofacial prosthetics, has been named associate dean of academic affairs for the UCLA School of Dentistry, effective Jan. 3.

Chung will oversee development and advancement of doctorate programs, and take a leadership role in the school’s Commission on Dental Accreditation process. She has served as director of both postgraduate and general residency programs at the school.

The clinical professor specializes in the treatment of special needs, medically compromised, cancer, geriatric and dental-phobic people. She has mentored dental students involved in a Salvation Army-related program where faculty supervise dental students providing preventive services and dental hygiene education.

Read the full story about Chung’s appointment at the dentistry school’s website.