Join Sonam Kachru, an assistant professor of religious studies at the University of Virginia, as he discusses the many meanings of Buddhist philosophy in South Asian history and historiography in a Zoom talk presented by the UCLA Center for Buddhist Studies. The presentation will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 5 pm.

A historian of philosophy, Kachur’s research centers on the history of Buddhist philosophy in premodern South Asia. His first book is “Other Lives: Mind and World in Indian Buddhism” (Columbia University Press, 2021).

This is a free event open to the public. Sign up for advance registration.