UCLA School of Law will present its inaugural Black History Month lecture with Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor, associate professor of history at Smith College. The lecture, held on Feb. 10 at 12:10 p.m., will discuss the topic “The N-Word: Race, Language and the University Classroom.” LaToya Baldwin Clark, UCLA Law assistant professor and Critical Race Studies core faculty member, will be the moderator.

Registration is now open.

Pryor is the author of the award-winning article “The Etymology of [the N-Word]: Resistance, Language and the Politics of Freedom in the Antebellum North.” Her next project is a historical and pedagogical study of the N-word, which is framed by her experience as a biracial woman in the United States.