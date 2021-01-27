The Asian Pacific Islander Faculty Staff Association will host a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., via Zoom.

The event will feature members of the UCLA Association of Chinese Americans’ lion dance team, who will discuss the origins of the dance and the different components of the lion costume. There will also be a panel discussion of Lunar New Year traditions and customs, hosted by Walen Ngo, a former Staff Assembly president, as well as a demonstration by the UCLA Teaching Kitchen on how to make dumplings.

Registration for this event is now open.