Join Richard Hasen, director of the UCLA School of Law’s Safeguarding Democracy Project, and Edwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, at the Hammer Museum at UCLA for a discussion about voting rights and the U.S. Constitution. Hasen’s new book, “A Real Right to Vote: How a Constitutional Amendment Can Safeguard American Democracy,” draws on stories of states’ attempts to disenfranchise voters, arguing that American democracy can and should do better.

Hasen, a professor of law and political science at UCLA Law, has co-authored leading casebooks in election law and remedies. He served as an election law analyst for CNN in 2020 and for NBC News/MSNBC in 2022. Other books by Hasen include “Cheap Speech,” “Election Meltdown” and “The Voting Wars.”

Chemerinsky, a U.S. Constitutional scholar, wrote about the conservative judiciary on the Supreme Court in his latest book, “Worse Than Nothing: The Dangerous Fallacy of Originalism.” He is also the author of “Free Speech on Campus,” “We the People: A Progressive Reading of the Constitution for the 21st Century” and “Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights.”

The forum will be held Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hammer Forum is an ongoing series of timely, thought-provoking discussions addressing current social and political issues.