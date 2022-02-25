“Lifes,” an exhibition now on view at the Hammer Museum at UCLA, explores the legacy of “the so-called total work of art” with contributions from nearly 50 artists, writers, performers and more.

The exhibition was initiated by textual contributions from four writers — philosopher and author Fahim Amir, writer and director Asher Hartman, poet and visual artist Rindon Johnson, and author and essayist Adania Shibli. “Lifes” is an expression of the ways in which conversations between artists can produce new art forms. The exhibition will be on through May 18.