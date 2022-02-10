Every quarter composition students in the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music showcase their latest works. On Feb 22, both graduate students and undegraduates will present an evening of compelling, thought-provoking and vibrant music.

Composers include Austin Ali, Madeline Barrett, Kenneth Glendon Brown, Wen Gao, Robby Good, Sean Kawanami, Celina Kintscher, Qiren Lu, Pedro Osuna, Giovanni Piacentini, Kian Ravaei and Sydney Wang.

This event is free and early arrival is recommended. COVID-19 attendance protocols are available here. This event is made possible by the David and Irmgard Dobrow Fund.