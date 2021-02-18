As part of its celebration of Black History Month, UCLA Health will present virtual panel featuring a conversation with Los Angeles Lakers legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy and Michael Cooper on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. Moderated by Martin Jarmond, the Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics, they will discusss racial equity, social justice, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. You can register for the virtual event here.

Abdul-Jabbar has been a supporter of UCLA Health in the past, including in April of 2020 when he donated safety goggles to front line health care workers at UCLA. Worthy, Cooper, and Abdul-Jabbar were all part of the Lakers teams that won three titles in four years in the 1980s.