Join the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music for an evening concert by UCLA Philharmonia, the school’s flagship orchestra. Professor Neal Stulberg, who has led the group since 2005, focuses on the core symphonic and operatic repertoire, as well as the best in contemporary and rarely performed works. UCLA Philharmonia is one of Southern California’s premier training orchestras.

The free event will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, in Schoenberg Hall. No RSVP required; early arrival is recommended.

This event, part of the 2024–25 Dobrow Series, is made possible by the David and Irmgard Dobrow Fund.