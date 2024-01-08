Come watch UCLA Philharmonia perform in its 19th annual all-star concert, which will feature the winners of the fall 2023 all-star competition. Each year, music department students get the opportunity to audition to perform as soloists with the flagship orchestra of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.

The concert is free and open to the public and will be held in Schoenberg Hall at 4 p.m. No RSVP is required, but early arrival is recommended. The event will also be livestreamed.

UCLA Philharmonia, which focuses on both the core symphonic and operatic repertoire, performs two or three programs each quarter. The training orchestra, led by Professor Neal Stulberg since 2005, is a for-credit course composed almost entirely of music majors. General auditions are held at the beginning of each fall quarter.