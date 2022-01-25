Dr. Roger Detels, distinguished research professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, will deliver the 47th Lester Breslow Distinguished Lecture on Feb. 9.

The lecture will be delivered virtually and is free to attend. It will begin at noon. Register to attend the Breslow lecture.

During his talk, Detels, a faculty member at UCLA for more than 50 years and a renowned expert on HIV/AIDS, will focus on how researchers and scientists have taken advantage of opportunities to advance our understanding of how diseases develop as well as the shaping of public health policy and promoting of future public health leaders.

Detels began his research in HIV/AIDS in 1981 when he initiated a study of AIDS in Los Angeles with men who have sex with men. In 1983 he became the principal investigator of the Los Angeles Center for the Multicenter AIDS Cohort Study, one of the largest studies of HIV/AIDS in the world.

The event will be hosted by Ron Brookmeyer, dean of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

The Lester Breslow Distinguished Lecture was established in honor of Lester Breslow, a former dean of the school and professor emeritus of health services. A pillar of public health, Breslow was among the first to quantify the health benefits/risks and associations with life expectancy of exercise, diet, sleep, and smoking.