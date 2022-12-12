Fernando Torres-Gil, director of the Center for Policy Research on Aging at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, was elected as a 2023 fellow by the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare.

Torres-Gil, who is a professor of social welfare and of public policy, focuses his research on health and long-term care, disability, entitlement reform and the politics of aging. At the Center for Policy Research on Aging, established in 1997, Torres-Gil has directed studies into major policy issues surrounding Social Security, Medicare, long-term care, and the societal implications that accompany the aging of the baby boom generation and their children.

The academy is dedicated to advancing social good through high-impact research, scholarship and practice, and its prestigious fellows program recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the field of social work and social welfare. Torres-Gil’s multifaceted career spans the academic, professional and policy arenas.

Torres-Gil and 13 other fellows will be formally inducted at the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare’s annual conference in January. Previous fellows from UCLA Luskin’s social welfare faculty include Laura Abrams, Ron Avi Astor, Aurora Jackson, Stuart Kirk, James Lubben. Robert Schilling and the late Yeheskel “Zeke” Hasenfeld.