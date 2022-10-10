May Sudhinaraset, an associate professor in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and vice chair of the community health sciences department, will lead a multiyear study focused on the sexual and reproductive health of Asian immigrant women in the United States.

The $3 million study, designed to extend over a five-year-long period in California, New York, Texas and Georgia, is funded by the National Institutes of Health. The initial grant, for $640,606, was awarded by the NIH in September.

Of the more than 20 million Asian Americans and Asians in the U.S., 60% are immigrants; Asians are the fastest growing racial/ethnic group. The research project, focused on Asian American and Pacific Islander women, is a joint effort of the Fielding School, UC Irvine, Rutgers University and the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum.

Other Fielding School faculty involved include Gilbert Gee, professor and chair of the community health sciences department; Jessica Gipson, the Fred H. Bixby Professor of Population and Reproductive Health; and Catherine Crespi, professor of biostatistics.

