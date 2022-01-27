Two separate studies by UCLA Fielding School of Public Health researchers have been recognized among the top 10 articles in 2021 by the scientific journal Health Affairs.

The two UCLA Fielding School articles are:

“The Effect of the Affordable Care Act on Cancer Detection Among the Near-Elderly” with co-authors including Gerald Kominski, professor emeritus of health policy and management, and Srikanth Kadiyala, a senior economist in the Center for Health Policy Research. In this study, researchers showed that the increase in insurance coverage among adults ages 60–64 due to the Affordable Care Act greatly increased rates of cancer detection for this population.

“Trust in Governments and Health Workers Low Globally, Influencing Attitudes Toward Health Information, Vaccines” co-authored by Corrina Moucheraud, associate professor of health policy and management and associate director of the Center for Health Policy Research, James Macinko, professor of community health sciences and health policy and management, and doctoral student Huiying Guo. The study found less than one-third of respondents expressed trust in health advice from their governments.

“While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic rightfully occupied a large part of the public health conversation last year, I appreciate this opportunity to highlight several articles that did not receive the attention I feel that they deserved in 2021,” Alan Weil, the journal’s editor-in-chief, wrote in a column announcing the selections.