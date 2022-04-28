A team led by UCLA Fielding School of Public Health researchers has been awarded a $1.27 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health to study how expectant mothers made decisions about vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of those decisions.
Annette Regan, an assistant professor of epidemiology and principal investigator for the study, will lead a team of researchers from UCLA and Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Onyebuchi Arah, a professor of epidemiology, will serve as a co-investigator.
The award will fund a three-year-long project building one of the largest U.S. pregnancy cohort studies of COVID-19 vaccination to date by combining national electronic medical records, insurance claims data and Medicaid data.
“This is an opportunity to learn about and support informed vaccine decision-making during pregnancy, and document the health effects of maternal vaccination for infants,” said Regan, who also teaches at the University of San Francisco School of Nursing and Health Professions.