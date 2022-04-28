A team led by UCLA Fielding School of Public Health researchers has been awarded a $1.27 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health to study how expectant mothers made decisions about vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of those decisions.

Annette Regan, an assistant professor of epidemiology and principal investigator for the study, will lead a team of researchers from UCLA and Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Onyebuchi Arah, a professor of epidemiology, will serve as a co-investigator.

The award will fund a three-year-long project building one of the largest U.S. pregnancy cohort studies of COVID-19 vaccination to date by combining national electronic medical records, insurance claims data and Medicaid data.

“This is an opportunity to learn about and support informed vaccine decision-making during pregnancy, and document the health effects of maternal vaccination for infants,” said Regan, who also teaches at the University of San Francisco School of Nursing and Health Professions.

Read the full news release.