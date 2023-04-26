Four UCLA physicians have been elected to the Association of American Physicians for 2023, bringing the number of members from UCLA and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA to 46. They are Dr. Arleen Brown, Dr. Patricia Ganz, Dr. Tzung Hsiai and Dr. Antoni Ribas.

Arleen Brown, professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the Geffen School of Medicine. Her research focuses on improving health outcomes, enhancing health care quality and reducing disparities for adults with chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke, as well as studies to understand influences on chronic disease management in under-resourced communities.

Patricia Ganz, distinguished professor of medicine at the Geffen School of Medicine and professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, is also associate director for population science at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Her major areas of research include cancer survivorship and late effects of cancer treatment, breast cancer genetics and prevention, and quality of care for cancer patients.

Tzung Hsiai, professor of medicine and bioengineering at the medical school, is the Maud Cady Guthman professor of Cardiology. His research focuses on the mechanobiology of cardiovascular diseases. He directs the American Heart Association’s Strategic Focused Research Network in Science of Diversity in Clinical Trials in collaboration with UCLA’s division of general internal medicine and health services research.

Antoni Ribas, professor of medicine, surgery and molecular and medical pharmacology at the Geffen School of Medicine, is director of the tumor immunology program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Center at UCLA. His research has focused on the use of immunotherapy to treat melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

The Association of American Physicians is an honorary society founded in 1885 for “the advancement of scientific and practical medicine.” Election to the organization is extended to physicians with outstanding credentials in basic or translational biomedical research. The AAP has about 1,300 active members and 700 emeritus and honorary members. Members of the AAP have included Nobel laureates and members of the National Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Medicine.

