Four professors in the UCLA Department of Physics & Astronomy have been named fellows of the American Physical Society. The APS Fellowship Program honors members who have made advances in physics through original research and publication, or made significant innovative contributions in the application of physics to science and technology. They may also have made significant contributions to the teaching of physics or service and participation in the activities of the Society.

Wes Campbell was named for breakthroughs in the use of mode-locked lasers, new species and metastable states in trapped ion quantum computing and for developing new tools for cold molecule science. Campbell’s group focuses on finding novel solutions to scientific problems through the use of basic atomic, molecular, and optical physics. Campbell group’s work has helped to establish the use of mode-locked lasers and the novel species 133Ba+ for trapped atom quantum computing.

Per Kraus was named for pioneering contributions to the understanding of strongly coupled gauge theories, black holes, quantum gravity, and the gauge/gravity correspondence. Kraus’ research interests lie in quantum field theory, classical and quantum gravity, string theory, and the interrelation of these topics. Much of his work involves studying quantum black holes in the context of holographic duality.

Smadar Naoz was named for exceptional contributions to the dynamics of triple systems, with high-impact, broad-ranging applications from exoplanets to gravitational-wave sources. Naoz is interested in a broad range of topics in theoretical astrophysics, emphasizing dynamical research problems from cosmology to black holes, gravitational wave sources, stars, and extrasolar planets. In the past 10 years, she has studied the underlying physics of the triple-body problem and showed that these systems are far more exciting and richer than initially thought of in the past.

Ni Ni was named for the synthesis and characterization of correlated and topological quantum materials in single crystal form, such as iron-based superconductors, magnetic topological insulators and topological semimetals, and for the subsequent advances in condensed matter physics enabled by those efforts. Ni’s research focuses on the characterization of physical properties and structures of materials through thermodynamic, transport, X-ray and neutron measurements, with an emphasis on the design, synthesis and crystal growth of new materials.