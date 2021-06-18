After being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fowler Museum at UCLA will reopen on July 1.

RSVPs are not required, and admission is free. The museum’s new hours are Thursday through Sunday, from 12 to 5 p.m.

“The Map and the Territory: 100 Years of Collecting at UCLA” exhibition, on display until Oct. 24, will feature works from 13 collections across campus. The exhibition was originally conceived in celebration of UCLA’s 2020 centennial, but it was delayed because of the pandemic.

Also on view will be the “Photo Cameroon: Studio Portraiture 1970–90s” exhibition, on display until Dec. 5. The exhibition provides an extensive look at the work of Cameroonian photographers Jacques Toussele, Joseph Chila and Samuel Finlak. More than 100 black-and-white photographs are on view, selected from the artists’ archives.

