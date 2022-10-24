Dr. Francisco Ramos-Gomez, professor of pedatric dentistry at the UCLA School of Dentistry and chair of the division of preventative and restorative sciences, has been honored by the American Academy of Pediatrics with the Oral Health Service Award.

The American Academy of Pediatrics comprises 67,000 pediatricians in different disciplines across the country. Ramos-Gomez is being recognized for his work developing a six-step protocol that pediatricians can use for the age 1 visit to provide preventative oral health care and education. He also developed a risk assessment tool for caries.

Ramos-Gomez, director of the UCLA Center for Children’s Health, has been a pediatric dentist for more than 30 years. His research focuses on preventing caries in early childhood, oral disease risk assessment, community health and inequities in oral care amongst underserved populations.

Read the full story about Ramos-Gomez’s award on the dentistry school’s website.