M.C. Frank Chang, the Wintek Professor of Electrical Engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been selected as a 2022 member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts. He was chosen in the association’s technical and environmental sciences category.

Chang is a distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering and he directs the high speed electronics laboratory. His research focuses on high-speed semiconductor devices and high-performance integrated circuits for mixed-signal microwave, millimeter-wave and sub-millimeter-wave (also known as terahertz) system-on-chip applications.

Established in 1990 and headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, EASA boasts nearly 2,000 members and is a “non-governmental, European association committed to promoting scientific and societal progress.” The 2022 members will be inaugurated at the association’s annual Festive Session on June 30-July 2 in Salzburg.