Dr. Gabriel Danovitch and Dr. Robert Ettenger have each received lifetime achievement awards from the American Society of Transplantation.

Danovitch, the John J. Kuiper Professor of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation and medical director of the UCLA Kidney Transplant Program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is an internationally recognized authority on transplant immunosuppression, clinical transplant care, transplant ethics and public policy. He has served on the boards of the American Society of Transplantation and the United Network for Organ Sharing, and he authored the textbook “Handbook of Kidney Transplantation.”

Danovitch is also a founding member and leader of the Declaration of Istanbul Custodian Group, which combats organ trafficking and transplant tourism.

Ettenger, distinguished research professor emeritus of pediatric nephrology at the Geffen School of Medicine, headed the UCLA Division of Pediatric Nephrology for 25 years and served as medical director of the pediatric kidney transplant program for nearly 35 years. He was the first to identify the link between what is known as anti-HLA Class II antibodies and the rejection of transplanted kidneys. He also introduced the concept of pretransplant T and B cell crossmatching.

He was a founding member of the American Society of Transplantation’s board of directors and was its third president in 1984.

The 2021 American Society of Transplantation Achievement Awards were presented June 6 during the virtual American Transplant Congress.