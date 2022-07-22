Dr. Gil Hoftman, a health sciences clinical instructor at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, received a Burroughs Wellcome Fund award given to physician-scientists to support their early academic careers.

Hoftman was one of 14 researchers to receive the organization’s Career Award for Medical Scientists, a $700,000 award over five years. The award will support Hoftman’s research examining imaging genetics across developmental stages of early psychotic illness.

Hoftman, an instructor in the Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Division, received his bachelor’s degree from UCLA and joined the faculty in 2021. His research focuses on integrative approaches to understanding psychosis risk, with the goal of developing new biologically informed treatments of cognitive dysfunction in psychosis.