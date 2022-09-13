A $650,000 grant from The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation will support a new partnership between UCLA and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem focused on developing school violence prevention strategies that turn campuses into safe and welcoming places for children worldwide.

The UCLA-HU Collaboration for Safe Schools is a two-year pilot program connecting scholars and practitioners globally and across disciplines to share research and insights related to the complex underlying causes of school violence. The grant, awarded to UCLA and American Friends of the Hebrew University, covers half of the pilot program’s $1.3 million budget.

The program will operate in both California and Israel under the leadership of two internationally recognized experts in school safety: Ron Avi Astor, the Marjorie Crump Professor of Social Welfare at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs with a joint appointment in the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies, and Mona Khoury-Kassabri of Hebrew University.

