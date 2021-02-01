Glenn Reinman, professor of computer science, won the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers/Association for Computing Machinery International Symposium on Microarchitecture’s MICRO Test of Time Award for his paper “Fetch Directed Instruction Prefetching.” The award recognizes papers that have had a significant impact and whose influence is still felt 18 to 22 years after its initial publication.

Reinman’s paper was initially presented at the MICRO conference in 1999. The idea of fetch directed instruction prefetching allows for the branch predictor and branch target buffer to run ahead of the main thread of execution, providing addresses to prefetch instructions along the predicted path. The paper demonstrates a simple but very effective instruction prefetching technique that has had a long-lasting impact on microprocessor design.

Reinman’s research at UCLA focuses on processor architecture design and optimization, augmented reality and graphics processing, among many other subjects.