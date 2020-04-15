Four UCLA Samueli School of Engineering faculty members have received 2019–2020 Google Faculty Research Awards for their research in computer science and engineering.

Google’s goal in providing these awards is to identify and strengthen long-term collaborative relationships with faculty who are working on problems that will impact how future generations use technology. Tthe awards facilitate interaction between Google and academia and support projects whose results will be accessible to the wider research community.

Suhas Diggavi, professor of electrical and computer engineering, has been recognized for his work in machine learning and data mining. Diggavi is the head of the information theory and systems laboratory, which focuses on exploring information theory and its applications for wireless and sensor networks, network data compression and storage, network secrecy, machine learning and large scale data analysis algorithms.

Achuta Kadambi, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, was selected for his work in machine perception. Kadambi’s research team works on building computational imaging systems that tightly couple computer algorithms and imaging hardware to potentially build superhuman robotics. These robots could be used to sense survivors on search-and-rescue missions and perform difficult surgeries by seeing details invisible to a human doctor.

Ravi Netravali, assistant professor of computer science, has been chosen for his work in the mobile space. His research interests lie in systems and networking, and his recent work is focused on building practical systems to improve the performance and debugging of large-scale, distributed applications for both users and developers. He has previously been recognized with an NSF CAREER Award, an ACM SoCC Best Paper Award and an IRTF Applied Networking Research Prize.

Rafail Ostrovsky, professor of computer science and mathematics, has been recognized for his work in security. He is the director of UCLA’s Center for Information and Computation Security, which investigates techniques and solutions for securing both national and private sector information infrastructures. He studies all aspects of computational theory, especially cryptography, network algorithms, and search and classification of large-scale, high-dimensional data.