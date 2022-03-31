Dr. Gregg Fonarow, interim chief of UCLA’s division of cardiology and director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center, has been named a 2022 recipient of the American Heart Association’s Gold Heart Award. He was recognized for his work in helping improve cardiovascular disease care.

Fonarow, also co-director of UCLA’s preventative cardiology program, helped develop and supports the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines program. The program, launched in 2001, provides more than 2,000 hospitals with recommendations and clinical decision support for better coronary artery disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation and stroke care.

In 2003, Fonarow was named the Eliot Corday Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine and Science. His research interests include heart failure management, preventative cardiology, cardiovascular quality of care and outcomes, and implementation.