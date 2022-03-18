Hamid Arabzedah, an adjunct professor of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been named a 2021 recipient of the President’s Award and the Social Responsibility Award by the American Industrial Hygiene Association. He was recognized for his role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Industrial hygiene is the study of environmental factors in the workplace to prevent illness and injury for employees. Arabzadeh, a specialist in occupational and environmental health, volunteered to serve on a COVID-19 task force formed in March 2020. The team’s guidelines were recognized by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration as a resource for recovery.

Arabzadeh has taught at UCLA since 2015 and is a faculty associate with the Southern California National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Education and Research Center. He is an elected fellow of the American Industrial Hygiene Association.

