The Hammer Museum at UCLA is hosting three forums exploring the role the Supreme Court plays in American life and how its decisions impact the country. Erwin Chemerinsky, U.S. Constitutional scholar and dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, will cover these issues and more starting Jan. 22. The free programming will continue on Feb. 22 and conclude March 22.

The first evening focuses on the most recent Supreme Court term and its momentous decisions on cases related to abortion, the second amendment, climate change, immigration and more.

The second night will focus on the current term: what the cases are, what the court seems to be emphasizing, and what the ramifications of these decisions could be.

The final installment will concentrate on constitutional interpretation and the role originalism plays or doesn’t play in the court’s decisions.

Chemerinsky is the author of many books. His latest work, “Worse Than Nothing: The Dangerous Fallacy of Originalism,” deals with the conservative judiciary on the Supreme Court. He is also the author of “Free Speech on Campus,” “We the People: A Progressive Reading of the Constitution for the 21st Century” and “Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights.”

Hammer Forum is an ongoing series of timely, thought-provoking discussions addressing current social and political issues.