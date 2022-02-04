Drop by the Hammer Museum at UCLA on Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m. for Lunchtime Art Talk, a free discussion about video and performance artist Ulysses Jenkins. His work is on exhibition in the show “Ulysses Jenkins: Withour Your Interpretation” at the Hammer from Feb. 6 to May 15. He uses archival footage, photographs, image processing and soundtracks to construct an alternate history that raises questions about race, history and the power of the state.

The Los Angeles native, who started as a painter and muralist, became interested in video as an art form in the early 1970s. “Remnants of the Watts Festival,” his 1972–73 video, is a recorded documentation of the historic community festival commemorating the Watts rebellion of 1965.

Jenkins is an associate professor of studio art at UC Irvine.

Join Lunchtime Art Talk on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. for free, short discussions about artists led by the museum’s curatorial department. The talk on Jenkins will be led by Erin Christovale, associate curator.