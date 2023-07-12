Enjoy free live concerts every Thursday this month in the Hammer Museum at UCLA’s courtyard. Hammer Summer Concerts 2023, co-presented by KCRW, also features sets by KCRW DJs, happy hour from 6:30 p.m.­­–7:30 p.m. and extended gallery hours until 9 p.m. Music from 7:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.; food trucks and cash bar are also available during those hours.

July 13: Steady Holiday with KCRW’s Nassir Nassirzadeh and Novena Carmel

July 20: Abraham Alexander with KCRW’s Dan Wilcox and Chris Douridas

July 27: Jackie Mendoza with KCRW’s Valida and Jason Kramer