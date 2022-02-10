Han Du and Amanda Montoya, both assistant professors of psychology at the UCLA College, were named Rising Stars for 2022 by Association for Psychological Science.

The designation recognizes outstanding members in the earliest stages of their post-doctoral research careers “whose innovative work has already advanced the field and signals great potential for their continued contributions.”

Du specializes in applying quantitative methods in developmental, clinical, cognitive, educational and health research. Specifically, she focuses on developing and applying appropriate Bayesian, longitudinal, and time series models and developing applicable statistical methods for analyzing various complex data and facilitating study design.

Monotya also specializes in quantitative psychology. Her research interests include mediation, moderation, conditional process models, structural equation modeling and meta-science.