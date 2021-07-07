The Healthcare Alumni of Anderson will hold a conversation about the future of telehealth on July 23 at 12 p.m. During the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth was becoming a more popular health care option. This event will explore the next stage of telehealth, discussing its future, its central challenges and how to measure its success.

The panel will feature David Woroboff, CEO of 24/7 Call-a-Doc, and Sara Vaezy, chief of digital and growth strategy at Providence. Di Jiang, director of Integrated Project Management, will moderate the panel.

Register to attend.