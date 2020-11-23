Staying healthy during the holidays can be a challenge, so UCLA Recreation has partnered with FitWell and UCLA Health to present the Healthy Holiday Challenge. The challenge begins Monday, Nov. 30, and will run through Friday, Jan. 8. It will consist of three main areas: move, nourish and hydrate.

Movement breaks are a great way to stay active. Comprehensive, progressive movement breaks can be done in five- to eight-minute increments throughout the day. Examples of movement breaks include instructional videos featuring cardio, strength and mobility exercises, as well as other activities. UCLA Recreation encourages using a movement break calendar with your exercise program for each day and to use the movement break tracker (available with registration).

Nutrition is a key aspect of a healthy holiday, and through the Healthy Holiday Challenge, nutrition education is available in weekly articles, videos, Teaching Kitchen recipes and workshops. Any of these activities will fulfill the challenge’s daily nutrition tasks.

You can also commit to staying hydrated over the holidays by meeting a personal daily goal of water intake. The Healthy Holiday Challenge will provide weekly articles that will help clarify some current water trends.

Register today and take the time to take care of yourself by moving, nourishing and hydrating this holiday season. By submitting your tracker after the six weeks are complete, you will be entered for a chance to win prizes, such as gift cards, FitBits and more, courtesy of Wescom and Sweetfin.