Heather Maynard, professor of chemistry and the Dr. Myung Ki Hong Professor of Polymer Science, has been named an associate editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society. The weekly journal of the American Chemical Society, it publishes approximately 19,000 pages of articles, communications and perspectives a year.

Maynard is a worldwide leader in the area of protein-polymer conjugates, which are important therapeutics for a variety of diseases. She develops new synthetic methods to make the materials, invents new polymers to improve properties such as stability and demonstrates preclinical efficacy of her conjugates with an eye toward translation for human health. Maynard also works in the area of smart materials — materials that respond to disease states in the body — for precision medicine.

Maynard’s research and teaching have been recognized by numerous awards, including her election this week to the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering’s College of Fellows, the American Chemical Society Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award; Fulbright Specialist Award; Seaborg Award; Bioconjugate Chemistry Lectureship Award; Hanson-Dow Award for Excellence in Teaching; and the UCLA Student Development Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award. Maynard is both an American Chemical Society Polymer Chemistry Fellow and Polymer Materials: Science and Engineering Fellow. She is also a Leverhulme, Kavli Frontiers, and Royal Society of Chemistry Fellow and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Maynard was a member of the United States Defense Science Study Group from 2016 to 2017.

Maynard is the director of the National Institutes of Health–funded Chemistry Biology Interface Training Program and associate director for the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. She is also the co-director of the $23.7 million National Science Foundation–funded BioPACIFIC Materials Innovation Platform at UCLA and UCSB.