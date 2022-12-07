Maureen Russell, head of cataloging in the UCLA Ethnomusicology Archive, and Helen Rees, a professor of ethnomusicology at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, have been recognized with the Judith McCulloh Public Sector Award. Rees is also director of the World Music Center, which is part of the department of ethnomusicology.

The award from the Society for Ethnomusicology recognizes the archive’s public-facing projects over the past several years. In 2019, the archive finished digitizing 60 sets of field recordings. “Ethnomusicology: Global Field Recordings,” published by Adam Matthew, is available for institutional purchase.

The public sector award also honors the creation of the interactive sourcebook “Our Culture Resounds, Our Future Reveals: A Legacy of Filipino American Performing Arts in California.” It was edited by Eleanor Lipat-Chesler and Mary Talusan Lacanlale, with Russell serving as lead archivist in the project.