Henry Burton, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, and Mishuana Goeman, associate professor of gender studies, were both awarded for their proposals in the University of California Multicampus Research Programs and Initiatives competition.

Burton, the Englekirk Presidential Professor of Structural Engineering, will be the lead principal investigator of the California Informatics for Equitable Disaster Response and Recovery project, which will develop a more informed and equitable response to natural disasters in the state. The team, which also includes colleagues from other UC campuses, received $262,428 over two years to conduct a pilot study of impacts from recent California earthquakes and floods, creating models that incorporate real-time data from multiple sources to inform and expedite the state’s response.

Goeman, chair of the American Indian studies interdepartmental program and associate director of the American Indian Studies Research Center, won for her proposal, Centering Tribal Stories of Cultural Preservation in Difficult Times. She is the special advisor to the chancellor on Native American and Indigenous affairs. Her expertise includes Indigenous governance, gender theory, the relationships among colonialism, geography, and ethnic identity and cultural production.

Fifteen multicampus proposals, totaling more than $18 million over four years, were selected from a pool of 94 eligible applications. The awards represent an investment in innovative, interdisciplinary research across a broad range of fields, engaging faculty and students across UC campuses, and supporting collaborations that strengthen UC’s research enterprise and benefit UC and the people of California.