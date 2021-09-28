Henry Burton, the Englekirk Presidential Professor of Structural Engineering at UCLA, was appointed by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to serve on the 12-person transportation resilience metrics committee commissioned by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

The committee consists of experts in the fields of multimodal transportation infrastructure, transportation policy and decision making, resilience, economics and risk analysis. Burton, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, specializes in structural reliability, performance-based earthquake engineering and urban resilience. His research group focuses on reducing the societal and technological impacts of natural hazards.

Burton is also the lead principal investigator of the California Informatics for Equitable Disaster Response and Recovery Project. In January, he received an award for his proposal in the University of California multicampus research programs and initiatives competition. The team, which also includes colleagues from other UC campuses, received $262,428 over two years to conduct a pilot study of impacts from recent California earthquakes and floods, creating models that incorporate real-time data from multiple sources to inform and expedite the state’s response.