Enjoy free live classical music on campus during your lunch hour as this year’s Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival gets underway. Presented by the UCLA Center for 17th- and 18th-Century Studies, this year’s series features four concerts, all taking place from noon to 1 p.m. in Lani Hall.

The series opens Wednesday, Aug. 2, with the Felici Piano Trio, which has performed more than 400 concerts in Europe, South America and the U.S. The ensemble, which has received several grants and recorded four CDs, will be performing “Piano Trio in G Major, K. 564” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and “Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25” by Johannes Brahms.

Additional concerts include:

All concerts are free and open to the public. No registration required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis in Lani Hall, located inside the Schoenberg Music Building.

The concerts will also be livestreamed on the center’s YouTube Channel.