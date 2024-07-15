Jennifer Kloetzel and Robert Koenig will perform on Aug. 6. Both are professors at UC Santa Barbara.

A series of free lunch-hour concerts will bring live classical music to the UCLA campus again during the summer of 2024. The annual Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival, presented by the UCLA Center for 17th- and 18th-Century Studies, features four concerts, each taking place from noon to 1 p.m. in Lani Hall at the Schoenberg Music Building.

The series opens Tuesday, July 30 with a violin, viola and piano recital by Andrew McIntosh on violin and viola, and Steven Vanhauwaert playing piano. The artists recently released the album “Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint Georges: Three Sonatas for Violin and Fortepiano, Op. 1b,” featuring the compositions of the world’s first Black conductor, who was also a colonel in the French Revolution and the greatest swordsman in Europe.

Additional concerts include:

Aug. 1: Piano quintets. Violinist Ambroise Aubrun, a UCLA alumnus and artistic director of the festival, is among the performers.

Aug. 6: Cello and piano recital. Duets will be performed by Jennifer Kloetzel, cello, and Robert Koenig, piano, who are both faculty members at UC Santa Barbara.

Aug. 8: ensemble132. Maria Ioudenitch, violin, Zhanbo Zheng, viola, and Zachary Mowitz, cello, are members of this American collective of soloists and chamber musicians of the highest caliber.

All concerts are free and open to the public. No registration required; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Concerts will also be livestreamed on the center’s YouTube Channel.