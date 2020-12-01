Henry Samueli, electrical and computer engineering professor at UCLA and the namesake of the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has received the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ 2021 Founders Medal.

Samueli, who earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from UCLA, co-founded Broadcom Corporation, while teaching at UCLA, with one of his doctoral students, Henry Nicholas. The company became a global leader in providing semiconductor technologies and infrastructure software for wired and wireless communications. Samueli is chairman of the board of Broadcom Inc.

“This is a wonderful and well-deserved recognition for Henry Samueli who started his groundbreaking research on analog and mixed-signal circuits for communication systems at UCLA,” said Jayathi Murthy, the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean of UCLA Engineering. “We are so proud of his innovations, leadership and steadfast commitment to educating the next generation of engineers.”

In selecting Samueli for one of the organization’s highest honors, IEEE cited his “leadership in research, development, and commercialization of broadband communication and networking technology with global impact.”

With nearly 420,000 members in more than 160 countries around the world, IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization for electrical and electronics engineers. The institute is known for its advocacy of technology advancement.

Samueli has received numerous international honors for his contributions to communications technology, including the Global Semiconductor Alliance Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award and the Marconi Society Prize and Fellowship. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and a fellow of IEEE, the National Academy of Inventors and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Read a longer version of the story on the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering newsroom.