The UCLA School of Dentistry’s inaugural Dr. Henry H. Takei Endowed Periodontal Symposium on Aug. 5 brought together more than 150 colleagues, mentees and associates of the distinguished emeritus professor.

School of Dentistry Dean Paul Krebsbach and Dr. Flavia Pirih, Tarrson Family Endowed Professor of Periodontics, made opening remarks at the event, which was held in UCLA’s Neuroscience Research Building Auditorium. Takei — whose UCLA career dates back to 1967 — delivered a speech after a video tribute.

Attendees included 10 students and two faculty members from Japan’s Meikai and Asahi universities. Their visit was made possible through the Dr. Susumu Miyata Endowed Fund, which was established in 1993 by Takei and his Japanese colleagues and has benefited nearly 400 participants on both sides of the Pacific. The next biennual symposium will be held in September 2025.

“I was so pleasantly surprised by the turnout of so many former students, faculty and friends,” said Takei, who co-founded the UCLA Periodontics Residency Program in 1976. “That was my intent when the thought of an endowment was considered; it was a truly gratifying day for me.”

