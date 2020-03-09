Sanjay Subrahmanyam, distinguished professor of history in the UCLA College and holder of the Irving and Jean Stone Endowed Chair in Social Sciences, will deliver two sets of public lectures — the F.E.L. Priestley Lectures and 2020 Annual Rubinstein Lecture — based on his current research.

In the Priestley lectures, Subrahmanyam will explore European overseas empires and traditional forms of empire and discuss the distinct positions of their admirers and critics. The lectures will take place from March 17 through March 19.

For the Rubinstein lecure, Subrahmanyam will discuss the 16th and early 17th centuries, when a number of different intellectual resources were deployed against projects of empire. The lecture will take place March 26.

Subrahmanyam teaches courses on medieval and early modern South Asian and Indian ocean history, the history of European expansion, and other aspects of world history. He was previously awarded the Dan David Prize for history.