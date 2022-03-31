In “How Do You See This World?”: The Art of Almighty God, Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto combines painting and text to create a variety of works that range from introspective portraits to Akoto’s view on global problems. This combination of textual and visual mediums is characteristic of art in southern Ghana, where Akoto runs his Almighty God Art Works studio.

Drawn from the Fowler Museum at UCLA’s collection of significant contemporary works from Ghana and institutional and private loans, Akoto’s paintings survey a vast array of subject matter, from portraits to animated biblical scenes to expressionistic accumulations of paint, all linked by a through line of textual commentary that appears in each work. His art has been included in exhibitions in Europe and the U.S., and his studio in Kumasi has become a popular tourist attraction.

Akoto’s evangelical faith is an important part of his life, and he considers painting an essential part of his daily ministry. He has said and documented in many paintings that he considers his conversion to Christianity in 1991 and his marriage to Faustina Appiah in 1993 the two most important events and turning points in his life.

The exhibit will run through May 15. The Fowler Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is free.