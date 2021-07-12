Issam Najm, adjunct associate professor of civil and environmental engineering in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, is the recipient of the A.P. Black Research Award, which recognizes an individual for outstanding research contributions to water science and water supply rendered over an appreciable period of time. Najm is the founder and president of Water Quality & Treatment Solutions, a consulting firm that heavily involves research in its core work.

Over the past 30 years, Najm has focused his career on strengthening the bridge between the science and engineering of water treatment. Through 21 peer-reviewed publications and 10 technical reports, his work demonstrates a passion and ability to advance knowledge of water treatment using innovative applications of fundamental principles. His research has dealt with water treatment challenges related to hexavalent chromium, perchlorate, disinfection byproducts such as N-nitrosodimethylamine, cyanotoxins, disinfection kinetics, biological denitrification, heavy metals removal and optimal use of activated carbon.

Najm has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, and a master’s degree and doctorate in environmental engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign.