The UCLA COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force will be hosting a virtual town hall for faculty and staff on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

This will be an opportunity for employees to understand recent changes and to learn more about the latest COVID-19 campus protocols including new testing, booster vaccine, masking requirements and reductions in isolation and quarantine period for eligible individuals.

Registration for the town hall is now open. The event will also be live streamed. Please submit questions in advance through the registration page or directly by email to COVID19@ucla.edu. Those participating via Zoom will also be able to pose questions during the town hall.

Panelists and presenters include:

Michael Beck, administrative vice chancellor; co-chair, COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force

Peter Katona, clinical professor of medicine and adjunct professor of public health

Jody Kreiman, chair, Academic Senate; professor of head and neck surgery

Lubbe Levin, associate vice chancellor, campus human resources

Megan McEvoy, professor, Institute for Society and Genetics, and professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics; co-chair, COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force

Michelle Sityar, chief of staff to the administrative vice chancellor

Dan Uslan, co-chief infection prevention officer, UCLA Health; clinical chief, infectious diseases

These task force members will also be on hand to answer questions during the Q&A portion.



