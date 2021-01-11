When rioters breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6, members of Congress barricaded themselves inside the House chamber and in offices for safety. Those who broke into the Capitol committed federal crimes, and five people died. Some rioters have already been arrested. President Trump now faces possible removal from office by the invocation of the 25th Amendment or a historic second round of impeachment proceedings. GOP representatives who objected to the certification of the election may face legal repercussions.

How can the nation move forward from this insurrection? And how should elected officials lead in the face of such divisiveness, including the possibility of further violence on Inauguration Day and beyond?

To discuss these events and the aftermath, the Hammer Museum at UCLA will host the panel “Insurrection at the Capitol: What’s Next?” on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson will moderate the panel of experts, which will include California Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán, who sheltered in place in her office during the riots.

To attend this program, RSVP on the Hammer website.