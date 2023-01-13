Join in person or online as law professor Kal Raustiala discusses his latest book, “The Absolutely Indispensable Man: Ralph Bunche, the United Nations, and the Fight to End Empire,” a biography about the UCLA alumnus, diplomat, scholar and civil rights leader. Raustiala is the Promise Institute Distinguished Professor of Comparative and International Law and director of the Burkle Center for International Relations at UCLA. Anna Spain Bradley, law professor and UCLA’s vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, will moderate the discussion. Opening remarks will be given by Bunche’s grandson, Ralph Bunche III, a lawyer and General Secretary of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization.

The book talk will be held Jan. 25 at 12:15 p.m. in Room 147 at UCLA Law School and online.

