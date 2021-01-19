Campus Human Resources will hold a workshop on leading and managing in a remote world, as part of the Timeless Skills series. This workshop, held on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., is designed to improve effectiveness in managing staff in a remote environment, which can be an opportunity and a challenge. Attendees will explore tips and tools for effectively managing performance from a distance and create a plan to foster connection in a virtual environment.

To register for this Zoom-based workshop, visit the UC Learning Center website. An edited version of the workshop will be available following the live session.

The Timeless Skills series’ virtual workshops are compiled to address competencies and skills relevant to success at any time and in any role, team or organization. Each live session is designed to be informative, interactive and engaging. Attendees will be encouraged to reflect on their personal development need, plan to apply the content to work and explore additional resources that build on key learnings.