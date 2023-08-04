Janice Welburn, dean emerita of Marquette University Libraries, has been appointed director of the UCLA Library Senior Fellows Program, a leadership development program for existing and prospective senior leaders in academic libraries and archives. She succeeds Brian Schottlaender, who is retiring after serving as director since 2017.

Her responsibilities include curriculum development, programming, strategic planning, fiscal oversight, cohort recruitment and communications. Since the biennial program was launched in 1982, more than 275 fellows have attended and about 100 have gone on to become library directors.

Welburn, who led Marquette University Libraries from 2006 through her retirement in 2021, has held leadership positions at University of Arizona and University of Iowa libraries, and librarian positions at New York University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Indiana University, Princeton University and Bishop College, where she first began her career.

“It is an exciting and critical moment for academic libraries as we consider emerging trends, and rethink and reimagine how best to innovate and lead in a world that is rapidly changing,” said Welburn, a member of the 1999 senior fellows cohort.

