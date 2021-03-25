The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the health and economics of nations across the globe. However, not all countries were affected equally. Although Japan saw its first case of COVID-19 relatively early, the number of infections and deaths remain low compared to the United States and European countries. Yet, the underlying reasons for such stark differences have not been fully understood.

Dr. Kiyoshi Kurokawa, board adviser of the UCLA Terasaki Center for Japanese Studies; Consul General Akira Muto, consulate general of Japan in Los Angeles; and Dr. Hiroshi Nishiura, professor at Kyoto University, will discuss how Japan responded to this pandemic and share what we can learn from the country’s experience. Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa, assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, will moderate the roundtable, which will be held on March 29 at 5 p.m.

Click to register for this webinar.